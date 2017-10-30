Morocco holds regional meeting on migration

SKHIRAT, Morocco — Morocco is hosting a regional meeting on migration aiming at developing an African agenda on the issue.

The three-day meeting gathers representatives of African states, the United Nations, the African Union, NGOs and academics.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said during the opening speech Monday that the set of informal sessions aims to "open the dialogue between the diplomat and the civil society, the researcher."

Since March, Morocco's king Mohammed VI has been in charge of co-ordinating the migration issue within the African Union.

The agenda on migration will be formed into a roadmap ahead of the next African Union summit scheduled in January 2018.