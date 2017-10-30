NYT: Manafort, Gates told to surrender in Mueller probe
WASHINGTON — The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.
Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential
Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department's investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.
