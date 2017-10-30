Park Service drops funding for Black Panther Party project

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service has withdrawn plans to pay nearly $100,000 for a project honouring the legacy of the Black Panther Party after police groups complained to President Donald Trump.

The park service had pledged $98,000 to the University of California, Berkeley for a two-year research project on the black power group, which was founded in Oakland in 1966.

The Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to Trump expressing "outrage and shock" that the park service would pay to honour a group associated with killing a park ranger. A party member was convicted of murdering Ranger Kenneth Patrick in 1973.