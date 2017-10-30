Pastor apologizes for sign criticizing welfare recipients

BUFFALO, S.C. — A church pastor is apologizing for a sign he put up at the church in rural South Carolina.

The sign in front of the Full Gospel Tabernacle of God in Buffalo, South Carolina, read, "Work harder, millions on welfare depend on you."

The Rev. Ricky Cook told WHNS-TV that he didn't mean to offend anyone. Cook said he found the quote in a book and thought it was funny so he put it on the sign in front of his church in the community of 1,200 people in Union County.

Cook said, "The Bible promises no loaves to the loafer."