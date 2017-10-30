Polanski retrospective sparks protest in Paris

PARIS — French feminist groups have staged a protest against a retrospective honouring director Roman Polanski at film institute La Cinematheque Francaise.

A few dozen protesters gathered near the Paris institute as the event was starting Monday night. Polanski was attending the opening.

La Cinematheque Francaise maintained its program despite criticism in the wake of allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The institute said its role was not to moralize. The Polish-born director in the 1970s pleaded guilty to having sex in the U.S. with a 13-year-old girl whom he plied with champagne and Quaaludes.

Since Polanski fled the U.S., he has mostly lived in Paris.