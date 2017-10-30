Russian journalist thanks supporters after stabbing attack
MOSCOW — A Russian journalist who was put into a coma after a stabbing attack at work has thanked supporters in her first statement from the hospital.
Tatyana Felgenhauer, a top host and deputy editor-in-chief at Ekho Moskvy, Russia's only independent news radio station, was stabbed in the throat last week. She underwent surgery and is still in hospital.
Investigators have identified the assailant as a 48-year-old man who holds Russian and Israeli citizenship. He is under arrest.
In her first statement since the attack, Felgenhauer on Monday thanked colleagues, family and friends and said "you have to fight for your life."
Felgenhauer's statement came a day after Russia's major state television station put out a 13-minute clip attacking Ekho Moskvy, claiming the station had provoked the attack.
