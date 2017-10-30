South Africa sees protests against murders of white farmers

JOHANNESBURG — Thousands of white farmers have snarled traffic on some major roads in South Africa in what they call their Black Monday protest against the high rate of murders of farmers.

Convoys of hundreds of slow moving hundreds of trucks and cars brought traffic to a crawl on highways leading from farming areas to Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg and white farmers and their supporters wore black in memory of those farmers killed on their properties. The protests have been peaceful and the South African police have accompanied the demonstrators.