South Korea says Moon will hold summit talks with China's Xi
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says its president will hold summit talks next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to improve ties strained over the deployment of a U.S. missile-
Senior presidential official Nam Gwan-pyo told a televised briefing Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in and Xi will talk on the sidelines of an annual regional forum in Vietnam next week.
Lee says the agreement is part of efforts by the two countries to put bilateral ties on a normal track.
In response to the missile-
China believes the system poses a threat to its own security. Seoul and Washington say it is purely aimed at defending South Korea against North Korean threats.
This story has been corrected to properly identify the South Korean official who announced the meeting.
