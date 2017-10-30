Switch helps Nintendo half-year net profit soar 35 per cent

TOKYO — Japanese video-game maker Nintendo says its net profit jumped 35 per cent in April-September, helped by the popularity of its Switch hybrid game machine.

The company said Monday it logged a 51.5 billion yen ($456 million) net profit in the fiscal first half-year. That compared with a 38.3 billion net profit in the same period a year earlier. It raised its forecast for the full fiscal year to 85 billion yen from an earlier outlook of 45 billion yen.

Kyoto-based Nintendo, which makes Super Mario and Pokemon games, said its sales rose 173 per cent from a year earlier in April-September to 374 billion yen ($3.3 billion).