Switch helps Nintendo half-year net profit soar 35 per cent
TOKYO — Japanese video-game maker Nintendo says its net profit jumped 35
The company said Monday it logged a 51.5 billion yen ($456 million) net profit in the fiscal first half-year. That compared with a 38.3 billion net profit in the same period a year earlier. It raised its forecast for the full fiscal year to 85 billion yen from an earlier outlook of 45 billion yen.
Kyoto-based Nintendo, which makes Super Mario and Pokemon games, said its sales rose 173
Nintendo, which makes Super Mario and Pokemon games, said its Switch Splatoon 2 game was selling well both in Japan and overseas.