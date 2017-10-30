The Latest: China says it's talked with SKoreans about THAAD
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on South Korea and China agreeing to talks to improve ties (all times local):
11 a.m.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry says top diplomats from China and South Korea have discussed the U.S. missile-
The statement released Tuesday did not mention a summit between the two countries' leaders that a South Korean official said would be held on the sidelines of an annual regional forum in Vietnam next week.
The ministry's statement repeated China's objection to the anti-missile system being deployed in South Korea but said both nations attached great importance to their relationship and were willing to push forward on developing a
The development on THAAD comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidated his already considerable power at a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress earlier this month.
