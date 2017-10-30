The Latest: Conway shrugs off Russia probe

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Russia probe (all times local):

8 a.m.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway is shrugging off developments in the Russia probe as speculation, saying the White House isn't aware of what will happen next.

Conway spoke on "Fox and Friends" Monday morning shortly before The New York Times reported that Trump's ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate have been told to surrender to federal authorities.

Conway said of earlier reports that charges were coming: "we don't even know that it has anything to do with the campaign."

Conway added that the administration is fully co-operating with the probe, but noted that the president has dismissed it as a "hoax."

___

3:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing renewed frustration over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials. He said on Twitter Sunday that the "facts are pouring out" about links to Russia by his former presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump's tweets followed a CNN report late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in a criminal investigation into Russia ties led by special counsel Robert Mueller.