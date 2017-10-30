The Latest: GOP says judge's critics are attacking her faith

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate's consideration of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees (all times EDT):

5 p.m.

Republican senators are framing Democratic criticism of one of Donald Trump's judicial nominees as an attack on her religious faith.

The GOP-led Senate is expected to support a motion Monday to limit debate on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame law professor nominated to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

During her confirmation hearing, Democratic lawmakers questioned whether her personal views would override her legal judgment.

Sen. Charles Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says the Democratic lawmakers engaged in "ugly, anti-Catholic rhetoric."

Joshua McCaig of the Catholic Bar Association says that when he watched Barrett's confirmation hearing, "my heart sank."

Democratic lawmakers repeatedly rejected the claim they were applying any sort of religious test to Barrett's confirmation.

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is having more success getting judges confirmed than Democrat Barack Obama did at this early stage in their presidencies.

That disparity is expected to increase this week as the GOP-led Senate pushes through more of Trump's choices.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set the stage for votes on four of the president's appellate court nominees and one district court nominee starting Monday night. In doing so, he declared that Democrats would be unsuccessful in stopping their confirmation.