The Latest: Hearing begins for officer in Freddie Gray case

BALTIMORE — The Latest on hearing for driver of Baltimore police van in Freddie Gray case (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Attorneys have given opening arguments in a police disciplinary hearing that began Monday for Officer Caesar Goodson.

An attorney for the Baltimore Police Department says Goodson should be fired for failing to follow procedures while driving a van that was transporting a man who ended up dying in custody.

Neil Duke says Goodson failed to do his duty to fasten Freddie Gray into a seatbelt after Gray's arrest in 2015.

But Goodson's attorney says the officer didn't receive proper direction from the department on recent policy changes regarding seatbelt use.

Goodson was acquitted of murder and other charges last year.

Grey was critically injured during the van ride and died about a week later. His death sparked riots in Baltimore.

___

A Baltimore policeman going before a disciplinary board was once described by prosecutors as the officer most responsible for the death in custody of Freddie Gray, a black man whose spinal cord was severed inside a police van.

Caesar Goodson was the driver of the police van in which Gray was critically injured in April 2015, touching off protests and rioting. Goodson was acquitted of murder and other charges last year. He is scheduled to face an administrative trial board Monday.