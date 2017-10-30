The Latest: Jury selection begins for Bundy trial in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the federal trial of in Las Vegas of four defendants, including Nevada rancher and states' rights figure Cliven Bundy, on charges stemming from an armed standoff with federal agents in April 2014 (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Jury selection is expected to take several days and trial could take four months in Las Vegas for Nevada rancher and states' rights figure Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant in an armed standoff with federal agents in April 2014.

A judge told 49 prospective jurors on Monday that trial could stretch through February.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of leading a self-styled militia against U.S. Bureau of Land Management agents trying to enforce court orders to stop Bundy cattle from grazing in what is now Gold Butte National Monument.

The long-awaited trial comes after prosecutors twice fell short in previous trials to gain full convictions of six other men who were armed with assault-style weapons during the confrontation.

Several co-defendants have pleaded guilty in recent weeks to lesser charges.

