The Latest: US official identifies captured Benghazi suspect

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the capture of a militant that the U.S. says was instrumental in the 2012 Benghazi attack. (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A U.S. official has identified the militant it has captured in connection with the 2012 Benghazi attack as Mustafa al-Imam.

The official says American special operations forces captured al-Imam in Misrata, on the north coast of Libya.

The official says al-Imam was then taken to a U.S. Navy ship at the Misrata port for transport. He is being taken now to the United States.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

2:20 p.m.

U.S. officials say special operations forces have captured a militant who was instrumental in the attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. The attack resulted in the death of the American ambassador to the country.

The officials say U.S. commandos captured the unidentified man in Libya and are transporting him back to the U.S. The officials say the mission was approved by President Donald Trump and done in co-ordination with Libya's internationally recognized government.

The officials weren't authorized to speak on the matter and demanded anonymity.

The September 2012 assault killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.