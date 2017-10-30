Trial underway for teacher in kidnap, rape, killing of girl
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The trial of a middle-school football coach and substitute teacher charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a 10-year-old girl is getting underway in Springfield, Missouri.
Craig Wood is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, child kidnapping, rape and sodomy. Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty. Opening statements are set for Monday.
Her body was found inside two garbage bags inside a plastic storage tote in Wood's basement. Besides coaching, Wood also was a substitute teacher and teacher's aide.
