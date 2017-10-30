US woman airlifts 14 stray dogs, 1 street cat out of Egypt

CAIRO — Egyptian airport officials say an American woman has shipped 14 stray dogs and a street cat to New York via national carrier EgyptAir, the latest episode in a growing trend of airlifting pets out of the Arab world's most populous nation.

They say the woman paid 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,400) for the operation to rescue the animals Sunday from the mean streets of Cairo, where down-and-out cats and dogs survive day-to-day on handouts and by picking through the capital's notorious garbage piles. Dogs in particular face attacks and poisonings.