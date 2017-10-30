Woman accused of leaving kids home alone charged in stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman accused of leaving her children home alone, including one child covered in feces, is facing a new assault charge.

Police say 25-year-old Destinee Miller stabbed her former boyfriend early Saturday morning at the home they had shared in Des Moines. He was treated at a hospital for an arm wound.

Miller was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault and display or use of a deadly weapon. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who can comment for Miller.