1 million Kenyan students write exams in election aftermath
NAIROBI, Kenya — More than 1 million Kenyan primary school students are writing exams this week, bringing some normalcy to this deeply divided country after an election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.
The students on Tuesday started final exams ahead of
There was concern that recent clashes between police and opposition supporters in some areas could disrupt the exams. There were no reports of unrest early Tuesday.
Kenyatta said the students' future "should not be disrupted by our politics" and Odinga also sent a message of encouragement to the children.
