12 slain in Mexico shootings, fuel thieves suspected
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say 12 people have died in the central state of Puebla in a string of shootings being investigated as possible score-settling by rival gangs of fuel thieves.
The state prosecutor's office reports Tuesday that three men and a woman were slain at a hospital in the state capital. Another man was shot dead while driving in the suburb of Chachapa. And two more were killed while riding in a pickup truck in the municipality of Amozoc de Mota, which contains Chachapa.
In a separate statement late Monday, Puebla prosecutors said gunmen in an SUV shot dead five people who were drinking on a lot around midday in Tlaltenango.
Fuel pipeline theft is a growing problem in Mexico, with regular shootings between gangs and sometimes police or soldiers.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment