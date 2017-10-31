ABA: Federal judicial nominee from Omaha 'not qualified'

OMAHA, Neb. — The American Bar Association has issued a rare rating of "not qualified" to an Omaha attorney and former state prosecutor nominated for a seat on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The association said in a statement Monday that its committee on the federal judiciary had unanimously found Steve Grasz not qualified to fill a vacancy on the appellate court. The statement cited reports by two evaluators for the ABA that found a number of lawyers, judges and others associated with Grasz believed the anti-abortion advocate would not be able to set aside his personal bias on that issue and others in carrying out his judicial duties.