Activists disrupt poverty lesson, show politician real thing

PHILADELPHIA — Activists disrupted a poverty lesson at Philadelphia City Hall and got the councilman who organized the event to instead go on a tour of one of the city's poorest neighbourhoods .

Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. had asked his colleagues to join him at a meeting room Tuesday for what he called a "poverty simulation." The idea was to get them to experience what it's like dealing with social services agencies.

But as the event begun, a Black Lives Matter activist took the microphone and told attendees that they should go out into the city if they really wanted to see what it's like to be poor.