Airline strike in Argentina grounds thousands of passengers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A strike by workers of Argentina's two largest airlines caused the cancellation of dozens of flights and the grounding of tens of thousands of passengers on Tuesday.
Unions representing state-run carrier Aerolineas Argentinas and sister company Austral Lineas Aereas are demanding a 26
The Telam state news agency said that about 40,000 people have been affected and 300 domestic and international flights have been
The president of the Aerolineas Argentinas group is criticizing the unions representing the workers and says that the company might take legal action.
Union secretary general Ruben Fernandez tells local news media that the unions will likely stage other strikes if their demands are not met.