American Airlines CEO meets with NAACP over bias complaints

DALLAS — American Airlines says its CEO had a positive meeting with leaders of the NAACP and a Women's March activist who accused the airline of racial discrimination in kicking her off a flight.

The airline said Tuesday that CEO Doug Parker and a senior vice-president met with NAACP President Derrick Johnson, activist Tamika Mallory and others in Washington.

American says it hopes to keep the dialogue going.

The NAACP and a spokeswoman for Mallory did not immediately respond to requests for comment.