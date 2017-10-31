Amtrak service returns to Roanoke after decades-long hiatus
A
A
Share via Email
ROANOKE, Va. — Amtrak service has returned to Roanoke after a nearly 40-year hiatus.
Passenger service to and from the city is scheduled to resume Tuesday for the first time since 1979. A Northeast regional train will travel from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and beyond.
Public officials celebrated Amtrak's return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public tour of the newly built boarding platform Monday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood