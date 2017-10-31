Australian detention centre on Papua New Guinea loses power
SYDNEY, Australia — The 606 men refusing to leave an Australian asylum-seekers detention
The
The Sydney-based Refugee Action Coalition said the removal of electricity generators Wednesday morning left the
An Iranian man living there, Behrouz Boochani, tweeted: "They took generators this morning. There is not power in whole centre. The toilets do not work. All refugees woke up again in fear."
The coalition has applied to the court for an injunction stopping the closure of the
Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said the first night without security staff guarding the
"The men are sitting tight for the moment," Rintoul told The Associated Press. "The situation isn't great, but at least there were no attacks during the night."
Rintoul said some locals brought food and drinking water to the perimeter fence, some selling it to the men, others donating it.
Papua New Guinea officials have said the facility would be returned to
For four years, Australia has paid Papua New Guinea, its nearest
Australia will not settle any asylum seekers who try to arrive by boat — a policy the government says dissuades them from attempting dangerous ocean crossings. Its navy has also turned back boats to prevent them from reaching Australian shores.
Papua New Guinea authorities have deployed extra police to the town of Lorengau where the three new housing
