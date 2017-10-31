Bahrain restricts travel from Qatar as Gulf dispute lingers
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain now requires Qatari nationals and residents to obtain a visa prior to arrival, the latest move in the ongoing diplomatic rift between Qatar and its
Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Tuesday the decision to introduce visa requirements for people
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in early June, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism. Qatar denies the allegations.
The quartet also stopped direct flights to Qatar and expelled Qatari residents, with exceptions for mixed-nationality families.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus