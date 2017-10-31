Bahrain restricts travel from Qatar as Gulf dispute lingers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain now requires Qatari nationals and residents to obtain a visa prior to arrival, the latest move in the ongoing diplomatic rift between Qatar and its neighbours .

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Tuesday the decision to introduce visa requirements for people travelling from Qatar was made in order "to preserve the security and safety of the country." It cited Qatar's "decision to strengthen its ties with Iran," and said Qatar was offering "shelter" to alleged fugitives who threaten Bahrain's security.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in early June, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism. Qatar denies the allegations.