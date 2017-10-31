Belarus opposition leader Statkevich detained
A
A
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — The wife of a leading opposition figure in Belarus says her husband has been detained by the police.
Marina Adamovich says in a Facebook post that she was
Adamovich says she wasn't told why he was detained.
Statkevich had organized two events in Belarus this month — a protest march against the government Oct. 21 and a commemoration Sunday for victims of Stalin-era political repression.
Statkevich ran against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in the 2010 election and was arrested after a large demonstration protesting the results. He spent the next five years in prison.
He had been due to travel to Ukraine for a conference Tuesday involving members of the European Parliament.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
Drunk man found unconscious after falling out of tree in Dartmouth
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province