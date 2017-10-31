Bergdahl testifies about his experience in Taliban captivity
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Gut-wrenching testimony at the sentencing hearing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will likely continue Tuesday as the deserter's
Georgia National Guard Master Sgt. Mark Allen's daughter is now 9 years old, and "he's never had the chance to really play with her," she said.
Bergdahl, who faces up to life in prison for endangering his comrades after pleading guilty to desertion and
He spoke for two hours, apologizing to those wounded searching for him, and describing his captivity and the challenges he still faces with daily life.
"It was the years of waiting to see whether or not the next time someone opens the door if that would be the person coming to execute you."
He described brutal conditions, including beatings with copper wire and unending bouts of gastrointestinal problems brought on by squalid conditions. He was kept in a cage for four out of the five years after several escape attempts, his muscles atrophying to the point he could barely stand or walk.
Bergdahl said he still has nightmares that make it hard to sleep more than five hours. He checks his door at least three times to make sure it's secure each night and sleeps with a flashlight nearby. He wakes up sometimes not remembering that he's back in the U.S., he said, and has daytime flashbacks to captivity arising from unpredictable triggers.
Because Bergdahl's words in court were an unsworn statement, prosecutors won't be given the chance to cross-examine him.
The 31-year-old soldier from Hailey, Idaho, was brought home by President Barack Obama brought him in 2014 in a swap for five Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.
Earlier Monday, the judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, ruled that Donald Trump's scathing criticism of Bergdahl — made first as a candidate and reaffirmed as commander-in-chief — won't prevent the soldier from receiving a fair sentence. Nance also said that a reasonable member of the public would not have doubts about the fairness of military justice because of Trump's comments.
The hearing is expected to last several more days.
