Boat carrying fleeing Rohingya Muslims sinks, at least 4 die

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A Bangladesh official says a boat carrying up to 45 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar has capsized in the Bay of Bengal and four bodies have been recovered from the water. It is not clear how many are missing.

Local government administrator Mohammed Mikaruzzaman said some 23 people have been rescued and a dozen of them are being treated.

The boat capsized Tuesday morning near Inani beach in Cox's Bazar district.