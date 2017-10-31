Bosnia says terror suspect extradited to US

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian authorities say a man with suspected terrorism links has been extradited to the United States.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday that the agency has taken part in a "complex operation" to locate the suspect and hand him over to the U.S. No other details were immediately revealed.

Bosnian media have identified the suspect as Mirsad Kandic, a Kosovo-born Islamic State group supporter sought for years by the U.S.