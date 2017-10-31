BP 3Q earnings rise 9.2 per cent

LONDON — BP says third-quarter earnings have risen 9.2 per cent as the energy company cut costs and increased production.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that net income rose to $1.77 billion from $1.62 billion.

Underlying replacement cost profit doubled to $1.86 billion. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry's preferred gauge of earnings.