Charges dismissed against several arrested after KKK protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia judge has dismissed charges against nine counterprotesters arrested during a Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville.

About 50 members of the North Carolina-based Loyal White Knights were met by more than 1,000 protesters when they came to Charlottesville on July 8 to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A month later, white nationalists returned and violence erupted. One counterprotester was killed and two state troopers died when their helicopter crashed.