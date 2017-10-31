China says it still wants US co-operation on climate change
BEIJING — A Chinese official says his country still wants to
China's Special Representative on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua told reporters Tuesday that China wanted to boost joint efforts in clean energy, carbon capture and research.
After President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris accord in June, China swiftly recommitted itself to the non-binding agreement.
The U.S. will continue to participate in international meetings and negotiations on current and future climate change deals. The next meeting is in Bonn next month.
China is by far the world's largest user of coal and is the No. 1 emitter of climate-changing greenhouse gases.