Disciplinary case continues for Baltimore police van driver
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — A police disciplinary board is hearing the case of a Baltimore police van driver acquitted of murder last year in the death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose neck snapped during his trip to the station.
The hearing of Officer Caesar Goodson's case enters its second day on Tuesday with Goodson's
Attorney Neil Duke, representing the police department, says Goodson should be fired for failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled inmate with a safety belt inside the van. Gray died a week later from spinal cord injuries he suffered while being transported.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The Latest: Lost sailors say not enough danger to use beacon
-
Abandoned Shaughnessy: how empty mansions are changing Vancouver's toniest neighbourhood
-
Businesses petition to allow open liquor on Calgary's 17th Avenue
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale