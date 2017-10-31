Expert haunted by video of 3-year-old cutting teddy's head
A
A
Share via Email
Mubin Shaikh says he's haunted by a video image: A 3-year-old boy uses a large knife given to him by his parents to cut off his teddy bear's head.
Shaikh is a Canadian Muslim who was radicalized as a young man and is now an expert on countering violent extremism. He now uses that video to train police and intelligence services.
Shaikh told a U.N. Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict Tuesday that it's a "real-life story of where we are today and what we will deal with tomorrow."
He said armed groups around the world are using children to carry out attacks, build their ranks and promote their beliefs.
Shaikh urged action to prevent recruitment — and to demobilize and rehabilitate radicalized children.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
Case of newborn baby found abandoned in Halifax 'extremely rare:' province
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus