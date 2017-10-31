For first time in decade, UK interest rates are due to rise

LONDON — The British economy is lagging its peers around the world this year, yet the Bank of England is poised to deliver its first interest rate increase in a decade.

On Thursday, the central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by a quarter percentage point from the record low of 0.25 per cent . That would be its first hike since July 2007, just before global credit markets started to freeze up ahead of the following year's full-blown global financial crisis.