News / World

For first time in decade, UK interest rates are due to rise

FILE - A Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, addresses the media during a press conference to deliver the quarterly inflation report in London. The Bank of England seems set to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade on upcoming Thursday, attempting to tackle rising inflation, according to suggestions signalled by bank governor Mark Carney.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

FILE - A Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, addresses the media during a press conference to deliver the quarterly inflation report in London. The Bank of England seems set to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade on upcoming Thursday, attempting to tackle rising inflation, according to suggestions signalled by bank governor Mark Carney.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

LONDON — The British economy is lagging its peers around the world this year, yet the Bank of England is poised to deliver its first interest rate increase in a decade.

On Thursday, the central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by a quarter percentage point from the record low of 0.25 per cent . That would be its first hike since July 2007, just before global credit markets started to freeze up ahead of the following year's full-blown global financial crisis.

The main motivation behind the anticipated increase is the fact that inflation is running above the bank's target of 2 per cent by a full percentage point. Inflation has spiked in the wake of the pound's fall following last year's vote to leave the European Union.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular