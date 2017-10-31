Former Rutgers coach charged with stealing from parks system

TRENTON, N.J. — A former Rutgers University men's basketball coach has been accused of diverting thousands of dollars of public money from a New Jersey park system to a non-profit he controlled.

State authorities also allege Kevin Bannon arranged unauthorized benefits for himself and others while leading the Mercer County Park Commission.

A state grand jury on Tuesday indicted the 60-year-old Lawrenceville man on charges of official misconduct and theft, more than a year after he was fired from the agency.

Bannon's attorney, John Furlong, says he's "supremely confident" he will prevail at trial.

Prosecutors say the acts occurred while Bannon was executive director of the commission.

Authorities say Bannon ran the non-profit Friends of Mercer County Parks on county time with county employees.