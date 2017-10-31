Former Texas nurse faces 5th murder charge in a child death

SAN ANTONIO — A former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on a murder charge for the fifth time this year.

Bexar (bayr) County District Attorney Nico LaHood says a grand jury indicted Genene Jones on a murder charge Tuesday in the 1981 death of a 3-month-old.

The 67-year-old Jones already is in state prison for the 1982 killing of a toddler and the sickening of a 4-week-old boy who survived.

She was scheduled for release in March.

LaHood says authorities want to hold Jones "accountable for as many children's deaths as the evidence will support."