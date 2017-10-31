Future son-in-law charged in killing of Ohio school teacher

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Police in Ohio say a man charged with fatally stabbing and shooting a popular middle school teacher was engaged to her daughter.

Authorities in Strongsville near Cleveland said Tuesday they've arrested and charged 20-year-old Jeffrey Scullin Jr. with aggravated murder in the killing last week.

Strongsville's police chief says the suspect had been living in the home where 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic was found with stab wounds to her back.

The woman's husband said in a 911 call that he had just returned home with his new son-in-law when he found his wife.

Police reports show the family had complained about a series of pranks and minor crimes in the months leading up to the slaying.