Germany marks 500th anniversary of church's Reformation

BERLIN — German leaders are set to mark the 500th anniversary since the day Martin Luther is said to have nailed his theses challenging the Catholic Church to a church door, a starting point of the Reformation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will take part in a service Tuesday in the famous Castle Church in Wittenberg, where Luther supposedly posted his 95 Theses on Oct. 31, 1517.

Thousands of visitors are participating in different church services throughout the day in the eastern Germany town. The city also celebrated the anniversary with a medieval-style street festival including various arts and cultural events.