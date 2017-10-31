Halloween parade marches on amid heavy security after attack
New York City's annual Halloween parade is marching on amid heavy security following a truck attack that killed eight people.
The parade stepped off Tuesday evening about a mile (1.6
Police say they've added extra officers, heavy weapons teams and sand trucks as protective blockers along the parade route. But officials are emphasizing that New Yorkers should feel safe.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) told residents to go about their business and not be deterred. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the route as the parade began.
