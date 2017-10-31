Hospital exec accused of lewd acts toward college students
NEWARK, Del. — An executive with New Jersey's largest private health care system is accused of performing lewd acts in front of female University of Delaware students.
Newark (new-ARK') Police on Friday charged 57-year-old Gerald Picerno of Morristown, New Jersey, with lewdness, indecent exposure and other counts.
New Jersey's RWJBarnabas Health Systems says Picerno is on leave as chief strategy officer. A phone call to a number listed for him went unanswered, and the name of his lawyer was not available.
The charges stem from incidents around the University of Delaware in September and October. A 20-year-old female student reported finding a lewd note, another student said a naked man masturbated near her vehicle and two others saw a naked man.
Police say fingerprints from the letter led to Picerno.
