Judge says man shouldn't be exhumed twice, buried thrice
FINDLAY, Ohio — An Ohio judge says a man's remains should stay where they were reburied rather than being exhumed and returned to a family plot.
The Courier in Findlay reports the unusual case in Hancock County stemmed from a disagreement between relatives of the deceased man, William Eisaman Jr.
He died in December and was buried at a family plot at a cemetery in Arcadia. His wife had the remains moved to a cemetery near Van Buren after learning last summer that she couldn't be buried beside him in Arcadia.
Eisaman's sister wanted the remains returned.
A probate judge has denied that request, citing the law's preference for a surviving spouse, as well as public policy on exhumations occurring for only the most compelling reasons.
An attorney says Eisaman's sister will appeal.
