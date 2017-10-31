Lawyer: Inmate drew terror suspect into plot to kill judge
A
A
Share via Email
TOLEDO, Ohio — A
Pre-sentencing court documents filed this week by the
Defendant Yahya Farooq Mohammad pleaded guilty this summer to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge in Toledo overseeing his case.
His attorney says that even though the other inmate invented the plan against the judge, tape recordings of those discussions made a
The prosecutors and
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Councillor Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Drunk man found unconscious beside tree in Dartmouth with rifle
-
Donald Trump just had his worst day in office — and he has more trouble coming: Dale