Lawyer: Inmate drew terror suspect into plot to kill judge

TOLEDO, Ohio — A defence attorney says an Indian citizen jailed on terrorism charges was drawn into a plot to kill a federal judge in Ohio by another inmate attempting to reduce his own sentence.

Pre-sentencing court documents filed this week by the defence say the other inmate pretended to show an interest in Islam and then concocted the scheme against the judge.

Defendant Yahya Farooq Mohammad pleaded guilty this summer to supporting terrorism and trying to arrange the killing of a federal judge in Toledo overseeing his case.

His attorney says that even though the other inmate invented the plan against the judge, tape recordings of those discussions made a defence highly risky and improbable.