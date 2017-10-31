Manure from Iowa dairy farm blamed for deaths of 60K fish
NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Authorities are blaming a manure runoff from a dairy farm for killing about 60,000 fish in eastern Iowa.
The farm is situated about 3 miles (5
The Iowa Natural Resources Department has issued a notice of violation to the owner, John Hoefler, and is expected to seek restitution for the fish. Among the dead were minnows, white suckers and creek chubs.
