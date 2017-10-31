Mueller probe of Trump administration enters new phase
WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller's charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and two other aides have marked a new phase in his investigation into Russia and President Donald Trump. And they underscore the ongoing threat Mueller poses to the president.
Trump immediately sought to distance himself after Manafort and Rick Gates pleaded not guilty Monday to a 12-count indictment alleging money laundering, conspiracy and other
White House officials were publicly optimistic about Mueller's investigation wrapping up swiftly, but the probe is far from over and its reach still uncertain.
