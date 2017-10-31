Mueller probe of Trump administration enters new phase

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller's charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and two other aides have marked a new phase in his investigation into Russia and President Donald Trump. And they underscore the ongoing threat Mueller poses to the president.

Trump immediately sought to distance himself after Manafort and Rick Gates pleaded not guilty Monday to a 12-count indictment alleging money laundering, conspiracy and other offences . Another former aide was revealed to be co-operating with authorities after entering a guilty plea for lying to the FBI.