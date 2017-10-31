New 4th terminal to make Cancun Mexico's No. 2 airport

MEXICO CITY — The Cancun International Airport has inaugurated a new terminal projected to make it Mexico's second busiest, with an estimated 31 million passengers per year.

A government statement says the 18-gate Terminal 4 increases annual capacity by about 9 million passengers and was built for a little over 3.4 billion pesos ($177 million).

The building covers more than 67,000 square meters (700,000 square feet) and expands the airport's footprint by about 37 per cent .

President Enrique Pena Nieto presided over Tuesday's inaugural ceremony at the airport for the Caribbean beach resort city. According to government figures, Cancun is the country's No. 1 destination for international tourists and No. 2 for domestic travellers .