Norway: Body found in Russian chopper crash in Arctic
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities say that recovery workers have found one of eight bodies in the crash of a Russian helicopter last week off the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.
Terje Carlsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian islands' top authority, says that the body that was found Monday inside the wreck at a depth of nearly 210
Carlsen said the search for the other bodies would continue but was hampered by the fact that it was dark for nearly 20 hours on Svalbard at this time of year. He said the bodies could have floated away from the wreck.
The Mi-8 helicopter with five crew members and three members from Russia's Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, went down Thursday near the Svalbard settlement of Barentsburg.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The dam has broken': Edmonton's theatre scene on making change after high-profile harassment allegations
-
Halifax to handle its own parking enforcement after contractor kicked to curb
-
Complaints filed to Halifax City Hall after councillor's controversial comment
-
‘Rape culture’ in Vancouver nightlife scene spurs #MeToo push