Pakistan police arrest 7 for parading girl naked in village
A
A
Share via Email
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan have arrested seven men for parading a young woman through a village naked in connection with a dispute over family
Police officer Mohammad Basharat Khan said Tuesday that the woman's brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects' family. He says they forced the young woman from the rival family to strip down before parading her through the village in northwestern Pakistan last week. He says the two main suspects are still at large.
Family